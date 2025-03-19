180+ sales: Happy 25th anniversary to Morro Bay's City-Wide Yard Sale

What to Know
- Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale
- March 21-23, 2025
- Over 180 sales, both at homes and businesses, will dot the map
- The event is "rain or shine," so check the forecast and pack your umbrella
SPRING CLEANING? The annual dig-out and go-through is as timeless an act as trying on a shirt you found at the back of your closet with the hope that it still fits like it used to, give or take a few unbuttonable buttonholes. But sometimes spring cleaning isn't solely about your own domestic concerns but rather the chance for an entire town, or a sizable chunk of an entire town, to share some fun finds as spring begins. That has been the Morro Bay way for several years now, thanks to a weekend-long lark that is piled high with offbeat hat, lovely lamps, and colorful jackets made for eliciting compliments. It's the Morro Bay City-Wide Yard Sale, and it will mark its 25th anniversary over the first weekend of spring 2025.
MARCH 21-23... are the dates, and over 180 sales will dot the Morro Bay map, including a trio of church-helmed rummage sales. Some of the happenings will be on the smaller side, with just a few choice treasures on the card table or sitting near the curb, while others will be packed with precious goods and peculiar, gotta-have-'em items. The QR code for tracking down the sales is on this site, and there's a ready-to-print map, too. If you plan on hanging around the briny bastion o' big rocks, great seafood, and charm to spare, there are more things to savor: Find tips on Morro-ing your merry way through the hamlet here.
