A Beloved Mammoth Is Rocking Snow and a Big Bow

Rain, rain, and more rain around California's lower elevations quite often means that higher spots, especially around the Sierra Nevada's epic peaks, are fully socked in and experiencing a serious snow push.

That's very much the case in the days leading up to Christmas, and photos from Mammoth Mountain, taken on Dec. 23, 2021, tell the flake-frosty tale.

But wait: Several more bouts of snowfall are due at the ski destination over Christmas Weekend in 2021, truly making the mountain, and nearby Mammoth Lakes, a winter wonderland.

Important to know? "(H)igh winds, low visibility and avalanche mitigation work" impacted some of the lifts and terrain access on Dec. 23, so keep tabs on what's happening at Mammoth Mountain.

If the famous mammoth statue seen at the famous ski spot is wearing snow, it could be winter (though the white stuff has fallen during every season at Mammoth Mountain). But if this tusked gentleman is rocking a bow? No mystery there: It's Christmastime.
"Over the past 24 hours Mammoth Mountain has picked up 21-27” of new snow" shared a mountain representative on Dec. 23.
Snow continued to fall even after these morning photos were snapped.
"Expect operations in the coming days to be impacted by heavy wind and snow," said the resort team.
Mammoth's famous welcome sign wears wreaths and snowy splendor.
A pile-up of snow on a local roof tells the stormy story.
If you're planning on visiting Mammoth Mountain over the holiday weekend, check road conditions before departing for the Eastern Sierra, and be sure to travel with chains.

