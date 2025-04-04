A botanical fest inspired by regional flora will flower in Palm Desert

EVERY CACTUS IS A POEM, and we don't simply mean the beautiful and ethereal names that have been bestowed upon so many of these sometimes prickly and always ravishing plants. The earthy hues, the strange and otherworldly shapes, the impressive height (hello, ocotillos and saguaros) and the features like pronounced paddles (you know we're thinking of you, dear prickly pear). And if you're a fan of desert succulents and wildflowers and all of the pretty prickly things that spring up around the state's sunnier regions, you're likely always on the search for where you can learn more, see more, and enjoy more xero-tastic gems.

THREE CHEERS FOR DESERT DELIGHTS: You can find the occasional festivity that pays admiring homage to these gorgeous growers, the remarkable botanical life that can go for lengthy stretches without serious rain. The Living Desert spotlights these spectacular specimens each spring at "Xerophilus: A Desert Botanical Festival," which sprouts at the Palm Desert destination April 5. Pros who know desert plants will be at the event, which is included with your admission to The Living Desert, while opportunities to stroll by some of the animal park's lovely landscaping will be on the roster, too. And buying a plant or two before you go? That is also a possibility. Of course, if you can't be at "Xerophilus" this time around, fret not: The Living Desert is known for its alluring natural features, and enjoying a hike among the desert plants during the cooler months is a treat prized by many.

LANTERNS IN THE MOONLIGHT: And if you're calling upon The Living Desert in the weeks to come? Lucky you: You might just be there to bask in the glow emitting from "Glow in the Park"; check dates, times, and ticket details now.