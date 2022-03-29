A City-Big Yard Sale Returns to Morro Bay

What to Know May 14 and 15, 2022

Free

Businesses and residents will hold yard sales throughout the weekend, with "sales on almost every street"

A MULTI-FAMILY YARD SALE? Devotees of deals and seekers of offbeat savings find such a notion to be quite thrilling. And if they spy those words on a handmade roadside sign? Chances are high that a longtime yard sale follower will pull over, all to see if there are fun and funky finds to be perused and possibly purchased. But locating a classic yard sale that features the goods, gewgaws, and random doodads from more than one household? That doesn't happen every weekend or even every month. So when a stuff-tacular of city-spanning proportions is located, a person might want to write it down, mark the calendar, set an alert, and tell all of their yard sale-obsessed pals. And such a town-spanning celebration of super-duper stuff and awesome items is just ahead, for the 22nd Annual City-Wide Yard Sale is headed back to a charming Central Coast hamlet.

MORRO BAY... is the city, a place synonymous with the epic volcanic plug that sits just offshore. And while Morro Rock will certainly be larger than any item you find for sale, you'll likely come across a large assortment of clothes, household goods, albums, pieces of jewelry, and toys, too. Businesses have been known to get into the swing of selling things, and the official site says to look for "sales on almost every street!" Want to be the first to find the finds? Friday night is when to arrive for "an early start," while the "bargains" may begin to pop up, here and there, on Sunday. And even if you can't find your dream cowboy hat or the rare 8-track you've been searching for years, figure this: You'll be in Morro Bay, which may be the most fabulous find of the weekend.

OH, AND THAT WEEKEND? Prep the station wagon for a road trip and find your lucky yard sale sneakers: It's all unfurling, lamp by jacket by chair by books, on May 14 and 15.