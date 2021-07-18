A Mysterious Flashlight Tour Will Soon Shimmer in San Jose

What to Know Friday, Aug. 13

San Jose

$24.99-$54.99

THE AURA OF AUGUST? It can be a bit hard to define. On the one (hot) hand, it is a time of year famed for its toastiness, its stickiness, and the warmth that permeates just about everything you touch. Stepping outside can be an exercise in extreme sun-drenched-a-tude, and seeking out cool spots, cool drinks, and cool times moves to the tippy-top of our too-hot-to-hold lists. And yet? You might call the eighth month "autumn-adjacent," if you wanted to think of it more poetically. The sunlight does seem to make a profound shift before September arrives, mornings can boast "a certain something" that speaks to fall's approach, and Halloween goods are hitting the store aisles. That means it is the perfect time for a...

FRIDAY THE 13TH FLASHLIGHT TOUR... at the Winchester Mystery House. Of course, August doesn't always rock a Friday that falls on the 13th, but in 2021, that is hauntingly happening. And at the rambling San Jose mansion, which is famous for doors leading to walls and stairways ending at ceilings? That's a day, and night, when a few special (and spooky) events regularly occur. The big bell on the property is always rung 13 times at 1 p.m., which is, yes, 13:00, if you please. And after the sun sinks into the west? The flashlights come out and flicker on, giving guests exploring the massive house a different way to take in the corridors, rooms, nooks, and passageways of the twisty-turny abode.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE... for the one-night-only tour, which has become a Friday the 13th must for phantom-seeking fans. But, yes: The Winchester Mystery House often features a frightful after-dark program, complete with low-lit tours, when Halloween draws near. Your best bet? Watch the site for more information to materialize soon.