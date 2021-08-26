A New Desert Dining Spot Is ‘Where Dogs Bring Their Humans'

What to Know 2080 N. Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs

Cocktails, brunch, Happy Hour, dinner, and a menu for pups

The spacious open-air lounge boasts a view of Mt. San Jacinto and plenty of room for pooches and their people

TRAVELING WITH YOUR TAIL-WAGGER? You've likely combed various sites, read a dozen reviews, and searched for all sorts of keywords that would quickly lead you to the information you seek: What local eateries will allow you to stop by with your collar-rocking, smooch-giving, water-lapping #1 road buddy. Sometimes that particular information is hidden a bit far down on a venue's page, but that isn't the case with one of the newest dining destinations in Palm Springs. In fact, Boozehounds rocks the word "hounds" in its name for a reason: You're not only invited to show with your favorite furry friend for a meal and/or drink, but the bar + restaurant is, in fact, billed as the place "Where Dogs Bring Their Humans."

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

AN "OPEN-AIR LOUNGE"... with a superb mountain view is one clue to its canine focus, but the most major welcome to woofers can be seen on the menu. There are several savory offerings created for the pups visiting the Boozehound patio, from a Weenie Tini (think chicken broth and chicken whipped cream, with a doggie biscuit crumble for Fido-pleasing flair), a chicken bowl, and a beef bowl, too, as well as turkey and duck selections. As for the humans in the house? There's an extensive, and nicely creative, cocktail roster, as well as a number of "... globally-inspired and locally influenced dishes." These tempting choices include "... classics with a twist and daily fresh fish selections, with gluten-free and vegan options."

MID-CENTURY OOMPH? This stylish spot boasts it (after all, Palm Springs is the notable nexus of throwback design). There are desert-esque details, too, befitting the eatery's palm-dotted, mountain-close location. Will you and your pup go for a mid-morning hike up in those sweet chaparral-covered hills following your Boozehounds brunch? Best discuss that awesome idea with your dog, while he noshes on made-for-him turkey jerky and you dig into a made-for-you Breakfast Burger or Steelhead Toast. For the full menu, details on visiting, where to find it, and current hours, raise a howl/woof/arf and point your paw in this direction now.