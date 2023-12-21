A quintet of cobalt cuties just waddled into the ‘Little Blue Penguins' habitat in La Jolla

What to Know The Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat opened at Birch Aquarium in June 2022

Five new Little Blues recently arrived at the La Jolla aquarium

The aquarium, which is participating in a "cooperative breeding program," is hoping "matchmaking efforts" will prove successful

THE HOLIDAY SEASON... is well-known for its whimsical beasties, specifically those critters found in the stories we love best. Quite often, specific hues are associated with these iconic animals, the sorts of bright colors that add a festive note to the plot. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer's shiny nose comes to mind, as does Mr. Toad's crimson blazer and yellow waistcoat in "The Wind in the Willows" (the animated special, of course). But if you want to talk penguins, specifically a gorgeous group of birds residing at Birch Aquarium in La Jolla, a sweet shade of blue will spring instantly to mind. There's no need to turn to a storybook or favorite song to know these feathery wonders better: The Little Blue Penguins have been a sensation since arriving at the aquarium in June 2022. Now there's more good news for avian enthusiasts: Five new Little Blues have joined the waddle.

Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek

MEET NUGGET AND MEATLOAF, two new arrivals in the Beyster Family Little Blue Penguins habitat, as well as three other cuties (they'll be named down the road). Birch Aquarium recently introduced the quintet as part of a "cooperative breeding program," with the hopes that baby penguins will be the adorable and important result. "Adorable" makes sweet sense, but why "important"? The Birch Aquarium keepers have an eye on the future. "This move is part of a collaborative breeding program to increase genetic diversity and ensure overall colony health within accredited zoos and aquariums," shared the La Jolla institution. Eager to watch Nugget, Meatloaf, the soon-to-be-named trio, and the other Little Blues in person? Feeding time, which is 10 a.m., or during a Penguin Talk, which happens at 3 o'clock, are the best bets, suggests Birch staffers.