A Sweet Deal Blooms at Pageant of the Masters

MOMS? They never seem to take a moment to be still, it's true. They're always on the go and on the move, in forward motion, making things happen, helping others, doing it all and then some. They're super-duper, ultra-incredible icons, in short, and treating them to an evening of art, joy, and, yes, a surreal sort of stillness may be just the ticket this Mother's Day. But before that evening can happen? Tickets are required, giving you and your mom a chance to take a seat at one of the Golden State's most majestic, storied, and elegantly offbeat shows. It's the...

PAGEANT OF THE MASTERS, of course, and the Laguna Beach spectacular has a deal on, one that's devoted to the humans at the very centers of our hearts, minds, and lives. How to enjoy this discount, and have a great gift to give mom on May 8, 2022? Simply use the promo code MOM22 for 20% off tickets (there will be some exclusions, in terms of seating areas and available nights, so be sure to read all before you buy). The long-running show, which returns to its open-air home on July 7, has a "Wonderful World" theme this go-around, giving some of the stand-still "sculptures" and stay-in-place "paintings" a travel-fun feel. (Yep, actual volunteers re-create masterpieces live on stage, making this pageant known around the planet.)

HAPPY MOTHER'S DAY: "As a mom myself, the best gift my family could give me is an experience that we can do together. That's why we are so excited to offer a sale this Mother’s Day for tickets to the Pageant of the Masters," said Festival of Arts Marketing and Public Relations Director Sharbie Higuchi. "From grandmas, to mother-in-laws, and moms-to-be, the Pageant of the Masters is an unforgettable evening that every mom on your list will treasure!" Ring the pageant box office at 800-487-3378 or go through the Pageant Tickets site to book your spot (and your mom's) now, and do remember to use the code (which is good through May 8). As for presenting this gift to her? You can write it inside a greeting card, of course, or better yet? Consider acting out your favorite artwork for her, all to see if she can guess your pageant-perfect present.