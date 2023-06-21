Apple Hill's ‘Lavender Blue Days' boast fragrant finds and aromatic activities

What to Know Apple Hill is near Placerville in the scenic foothills of the Sierra Nevada

The farms and attractions offer fun snacks, seasonal sights, and homespun activities throughout the calendar

"Lavender Blue Days" will add fragrant flair to several local spots on June 24 and 25 as well as July 1 and 2, 2023

APPLE HILL, that bountiful collective of farms, orchards, vineyards, gardens, and agricultural attractions, charmingly changes with the seasons. That means coming across Christmas trees and yuletide treats near the end of the year, yes, and apple cider, apple pie, and apple everything in September. And at the end of June and beginning of July? It is all about the aromatic plant that has become a stunning staple of early-early summertime: lavender. You can find lavender farms at spots around the Golden State — Cherry Valley is one go-to for lav lovers, as are farms dotting Santa Barbara County — but if you're in the Sierra Nevada foothills, you'll want to make for the verdant region just outside of Placerville. For the Apple Hill Growers Association's Lavender Blue Days are all about appreciating the picturesque flowering plant, as well as the many goodies that start with lavender as a central ingredient.

ALONG WITH LAVENDER, another blue-ish favorite will take the spotlight during the fragrant fun. It's blueberry, a sweet and snacky summer staple, and it shows up in doughnuts, milkshakes and other nom-able confections. If you want to keep your visit more lavender-themed, you can call upon a field that offers u-pick. Bluestone Meadow Farm should be a stop as you wend your way around Apple Farm; a Lavender Labyrinth and the opportunity to chat up the "Lavender Answer Guy." Purchasing soaps, sachets, and such? That's possible, too. And if you're seeking a sip with a lav-lovely touch? Some wineries will be participating in the lavender-themed festivities (Boeger Winery's wine cocktail is infused with lavender). For all of the happenings over the final weekend of June and very start of July, follow your nose to this site.