April Is ‘Down to Earth' Month for California Winegrowers

What to Know The month-long celebration, helmed by the Wine Institute, turns 10 in 2021

Shipping specials, deals, and other happenings (both in-person and virtual) dot the April calendar

Partner wineries have committed to helping Restaurant Cares with donations to aid "the people at the heart of hospitality."

APRIL IN WINE COUNTRY... is beloved for being an especially sweet stretch, a tender time awash in sunbeams, mustard blossoms, bright mornings, scented breezes passing through fruit trees, and the sort of burst-a-tude that feels like something big and wonderful is beginning. And so it is: The vineyards of the Golden State are experiencing their own burst-a-tude, with tiny leaves and shoots starting to appear, all to signal that grapes will soon be on their wine-amazing way. To celebrate this special moment, and to spotlight those growers committed to a sustainable practice, the Wine Institute spends each April celebrating...

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

DOWN TO EARTH MONTH: And while April 2021 is looking a little different from years gone by, people both at home and visiting our state's wineries are finding ways to honor the places that practice planet-nice winemaking. From Southern California to the Inland Valleys and up to Northern California, vineyards are hosting tastings, offering opportunities to picnic, and giving grape-loving aficionados a chance to save with deals and offers. Some soak-in-the-splendor highlights? The Theater of Nature Tour and Tasting at Raymond Vineyards in St. Helena and a celebration of Earth Day at DeLoach Vineyards in Santa Rosa are two upcoming temptations. Check out all of the effervescent events here and plan to enjoy from home or on the road.

GOOD TO KNOW? The Wine Institute shares this recent update about how the Golden State's growers are approaching their beverage-beautiful businesses: "As of December 2020, 171 wineries producing 80 percent of California’s total wine production and 2,247 vineyards farming 29 percent of statewide winegrape acreage are certified under the California Sustainable Winegrowing Alliance (CSWA)’s Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing program." To read more about these important efforts, visit the Down to Earth page on the Wine Institute's site now.