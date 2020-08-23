Autumn Means Amour for Local Tarantulas

MAKING WAY FOR NATURE? We do it often and with respect. We're not going to wade into a stream if several ducks are taking a splash bath, and we're going to steer clear of any wee nest we see on a low-hanging branch. And the same courtesy goes when we come across a not-so-creepy crawler while calling upon a California-based national or state park in the late summer or early fall. After all, the multi-legged resident has places to be, and, as importantly, people to meet, and when we say "people" we mean other multi-legged critters. For it is around late August and September when male tarantulas begin looking for love around several Golden State spots, and if you happen to be out for a hike you may want to keep your arachna-admiring eyes peeled.

THE GENTLE BEASTIES... want nothing to do with humans, but they are keen to find a mate, so we'll want to let them proceed unhindered. The Sequoia Parks Conservancy social media pages just gave their local tarantulas a sweet shout-out, but you might be lucky enough to see the spectacular spiders in places like Joshua Tree National Park and Death Valley National Park. Your best bet, if you're thinking of calling upon a national or state park in the fall, is to check the park's site and see if tarantulas are among the critters that call the park home. Mount Diablo State Park is one prominent place for tarantula treks, but it is currently closed due to fire danger, so plan your adventure for well down the road.

A BEST BET? Keeping an eye on pandemic travel advisories, before setting out to any California destination.