La Jolla

Dozens of baby dragons — make that Weedy Seadragons — just hatched at Birch Aquarium

The male Weedy Seadragon carries the eggs, making the babies' Father's Day Weekend arrival perfectly timed.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Birch Aquarium - Jordann Tomasek

What to Know

  • Seventy wee Weedy Seadragons hatched at Birch Aquarium over Father's Day Weekend 2024
  • Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego is located in La Jolla
  • The little weedy seadragons are still off-view, but aquarium visitors can behold full-grown seadragons

A DRAGON SIGHTING IN CALIFORNIA: Encountering an enchanting animal while roaming the hills and coves of California would be quite thrilling, and, truth be told, it happens often: Hikers spy owls, bobcats, and the occasional bear with some frequency. Dragons, however? Well, they, too, exist, though not in their mythical form: Dragonflies often zip by our heads and, on occasion, weedy seadragons capture our ocean-obsessed attention. Some 70 small Weedy Seadragons are doing just that as summer 2024 begins, for Birch Aquarium in La Jolla just made a big birth announcement.

THE BABIES ARE OFF-VIEW — the diminutive dragonlings hatched on Father's Day Weekend, bestill our hearts — and remain behind the scenes, where the inch-long youngsters are growing bigger by the day. Their arrival was also perfectly timed, in a wonderful way: The male Weedy Seadragon carries the eggs after the female Weedy Seadragon positions them on the male's tail, where they are fertilized. Birch Aquarium has been a leader in Weedy Seadragon conservation, making this latest hatching exciting. "The babies are a result of the second-ever Weedy Seadragon egg transfer in our seadragon exhibit," shares the aquarium. In an upbeat social post, the aquarium asked that fans "just call us the House of the Seadragon."

A male weedy seadragon carries an egg clutch on his tail: photo: Birch Aquarium at Scripps | Photo: Jordann Tomasek
OPEN DAILY: Eager to discover what an adult Weedy Seadragon looks like? You can at Birch Aquarium; get hours and admission prices now. But if you can't wait, check out the aquarium's Seadragon Cam now.

