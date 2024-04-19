Big support for Big Sur: Find ways to help your favorite spots during the Highway 1 repair

What to Know A March 30 slip-out near Rocky Creek Bridge has meant intensive Highway 1 repair work; numerous regional businesses are temporarily closed

Nepenthe Restaurant shared ways to help during the temporary closure, including visiting their online shop or donating to the Big Sur Disaster Relief Fund

Supporting your favorite Big Sur hotel or restaurant with down-the-road bookings or shopping businesses' stores are other options

BIG SUR, it may be most seriously and not at all superfluously stated, is a poem that was gorgeously granted terrestrial form by some ancient sea magician. The Santa Lucia Mountains give the terrestrially told tale a strong and time-tested structure while foggy mornings, soft sunsets, and crashing waves serve as dramatic punctuation marks. And the condors? They're among the main characters, of course. Still, as poetical as people are inclined to get about this ethereal landscape, the edge-of-the-world destination is a real place that gamely faces a host of challenges, including issues with Highway 1, the remarkable ribbon that threads through the semi-mythical realm. A slip-out near Rocky Creek Bridge on March 30 has prompted intensive repair work on the highway and the temporary closure of several Big Sur businesses. But a ray of sunshine is now beaming in blissful Big Sur style: One of those places, the fabled restaurant/hangout Nepenthe, has been sharing ways to help.

THE VIEW-BLESSED EATERY, which is marking its 75th anniversary in 2024, shared a link to the Big Sur Disaster Relief Fund, which is raising funds to "support the affected individuals and residents working in Big Sur." Nepenthe also recommended that Big Sur lovers "visit the websites of all your loved Big Sur spots," checking in on whether donating, shopping an online store, or making a months-down-the-road reservation is preferred by the business. And speaking of online stores, Nepenthe has a terrific one; you can browse and buy The Phoenix Shop from home, and even pick up a 75th-anniversary shirt. Nepenthe gift certificates are another excellent option and a great way to show your Nepenthe fandom as it remains closed (as it will be through May 27 as of this typing, but be sure to check CalTrans for the latest updates and always before traveling to the area).

OPEN BUSINESSES: Some gems around Big Sur are open and may be visited by traveling from the south, including Treebones Resort. Be sure to check with your favorite places if you're thinking of visiting in the months ahead to confirm their open (or closed) status, and, of course, discover ways to show your support.