Willow Creek will honor Bigfoot, a legendary local, during ‘Disco Daze'

Bigfoot Daze rolls into its 62nd outing with a "Disco Daze" parade and an ice cream social.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Melodie Yvonne

What to Know

  • The 62nd Annual Bigfoot Daze
  • The Willow Creek festival features a parade, ice cream social, live music, and more
  • Saturday, July 13; the 2024 theme is "Disco Daze"

BIGFOOT, we imagine, is quite the athletic, agile, on-the-go forest dweller. Folklore, stories, books, films, and ballads of old convey the sense that this shaggy superstar isn't one for keeping too long in one place, and we imagine he must have some ballet-like technique as he passes over tree roots, around rivers, and under low branches. But is Bigfoot good at dancing? Specifically, does this marvelous mythical icon have disco moves, the kind that might impress an adoring crowd? We suppose we'll find that out on July 13, when Bigfoot Daze, the annual Bigfoot-themed bash in Willow Creek, rolls through the heart of the Northern California village with quite the '70s-inspired theme: Disco Daze.

HAPPY 62ND, BIGFOOT DAZE: This is a party that has been around for several decades, which is quite impressive, of course, though the celebrated honoree has been around for far longer. Fans of Bigfoot regularly arrive to cheer on the parade, which, yes, has plenty of nods to the colossal creature, and enjoy an ice cream social after the playful procession concludes. There'll be live music, and food for sale, and vendors to shop, too. Above all, this Willow Creek whimsy is very much about celebrating a treasured local, an incredible cryptid that is, for many people, synonymous with the woodsy and beautiful area. Want a few more details? Dance on over to this site now.

