Birch Aquarium's new Halloween event will be “aglow” in late October

What to Know "Halloween Aglow" at Birch Aquarium at Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego

Oct. 27 and 28; 6 to 8:30 p.m.

$30 general public; $27 members

FLOAT BY BIRCH AQUARIUM... at any point of the calendar and you'll spy plenty of wondrous creatures that seem suspended in space, the gorgeous jellies and seahorses and other ocean denizens that, as a rule, float with fabulous aplomb. It is a reminder that while ghosts and spirits are said to float in some of our best-known stories, the critters found beneath the waves really do have a knack for gentle and ethereal movement. This is one of many reasons that an aquarium is the ideal space for a Halloween-inspired celebration, the sort of festivity that is a little eerie and wonderfully educational. Birch Aquarium at Scripps has long embraced its Halloween-inspired side, something that will be in full and floaty force on the Friday and Saturday before the haunting holiday.

HALLOWEEN AGLOW... is the name of the intriguing event, which draws some of its after-hours atmosphere from the adults-only "Oceans at Night" festivity. This "glowing nightscape" will be fashioned for revelers of all ages, guests who may enjoy trick-or-treating, a costume contest, and "interactive experiences that highlight ocean phenomena that occur at night including bioluminescence." One major draw of the night will surely be what's going on in the Giant Kelp Forest: Look for the skeleton divers, a popular and mysterious sight. Tickets are on sale now for the event, but don't float the idea of going for too long: Both nights are expected to sell out.