This illuminated walk in the redwoods is a peaceful holiday tradition

What to Know 35th Annual Candlelight Walk

Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park, presented by the Redwoods Park Conservancy

Dec. 6 and 7, 2024; 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.

$25

SEASONAL SPECTACULARS? They proliferate, with powerful panache, around the Golden State as the holidays grow nearer. You can find snazzy light shows, huge musical extravaganzas, and ultra-decorated diversions in all sorts of splashy spots come December, and enjoy these yuletide offerings, we absolutely do. But sometimes we're longing for solitude, natural splendor, and the peace-centered feeling of being away from it all, yet closer to ourselves and the people we love. These sorts of uplifting outings are also part of the California calendar, with one of the most venerable taking place in Prairie Creek Redwoods State Park over two special nights. The Redwoods Park Conservancy is behind the ethereal event, which will feature luminarias lining pathways among some of the tallest living things on the planet.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE... for the 35th Annual Candlelight Walk Through the Ancient Redwoods, which will add glow to the gorgeous park Dec. 6 and 7. This is a fundraiser for the conservancy, and while the heart of the happening is the stroll among the sizable specimens, there are other diversions to enjoy. "Local storytellers will share winter, holiday, and redwood-themed stories," and the visitor center will be the spot to warm up after your sceneic stroll (the toasty cider should help do the trick, and cookies, too). Tickets do sell out for this one-of-a-kind experience, keep in mind, and you'll also need to decide if you're setting out on the afternoon walk or the one that begins in the early evening. All of the details? Wend your way to this page now.