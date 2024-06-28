This giant flower flag is a stirring must-see

What to Know The Flower Fields in Carlsbad are open from March 1 through Mother's Day each year

Staffers plant a field of flowers depicting an American flag each spring; the flag may be viewed from a nearby road

Free to see from outside of the attraction, which, again, is closed during the summer, fall, and much of winter

FLAGS WILL BE FLYING... across California in the days ahead, with various banners, swag pieces, and bunting displays showing their red, white, and blue pride. But some visual presentations truly stand out for their creativity and beauty. Look to Carlsbad, the world-famous home of The Flower Fields, the eye-popping attraction that regularly features over 70 million Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers in full and fabulous bloom. The ranunculus blossoms are a spring thing — make that a late-winter-into-mid-spring thing, as the attraction's season runs from March 1 through Mother's Day — but petunias are currently putting on a patriotic show. And we do mean a lot of petunias: A giant, petunia-laden flag is on view at The Flower Fields.

VIEWABLE FROM OUTSIDE: Just keep in mind that if you stop by to admire the flag, which measures 300 feet across and some 170 feet in height, it is only viewable from outside the closed attraction, from a distance. The Flower Fields team planted the flag in honor of Memorial Day in May, and the flag traditionally stays vibrant for a number of weeks following the poignant occasion. A Flower Fields message to fans on June 28 reveals that the 2024 flag is still looking bright as we move in the direction of Independence Day.