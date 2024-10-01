Pumpkins will roll through the heart of Carmel-by-the-Sea

What to Know Annual Pumpkin Roll

Ocean Avenue, Carmel-by-the-Sea

Saturday, Oct. 26

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

HOW TO TELL THE DIFFERENCE... between a caramel pumpkin roll and the Carmel Pumpkin Roll? One is a gooey confection that is sometimes served for breakfast when autumn arrives — or, really, at any point of the day if you're a devoted pumpkin person — while the other is an annual event that finds squashes speeding through the heart of a charming California coastal town. It's also a snap to tell the difference if you've memorized your Carmel-by-the-Sea traditions, including the crowd-pleasing events that adorably arise during October, which is the town's birthday month. The Pumpkin Roll really does involve gourds gaining speed along the town's bustling Ocean Avenue, which, quite famously, does have a soft, then steeper, slope in the direction of its splashy namesake.

SATURDAY, OCT. 26... is when you'll want to be there to cheer on the pumped-up action, which really does take a bit of strategy and a deft release. If you're wondering if this is similar to the timeless art of pumpkin bowling, well, no, though rolling a pumpkin low to the ground is involved in both seasonal pursuits. Hay bales, by the by, keep any wayward pumpkins from making a sudden dash into the local galleries, restaurants, and shops (which, of course, will be open on the day of the roll, giving both rollers and spectators places to visit after the excitement has settled). For more October to-dos in the quirky and quaint town, visit this Carmel-flavored collection of tips and suggestions now.