Catalina Island's New Year resolutions include deals, dining, and Descanso Beach Club fun

A NEW YEAR... on that fabled bison-y bastion of glass-bottom'd boats and backcountry beauty means many things to many Catalina enthusiasts, but for aficionados of Avalon Harbor, it is all about the plunge. Specifically the Avalon Harbor Underwater Cleanup, an annual event that gives people a chance to do good — spiffying up the picturesque port is the plan — while enjoying the opportunity to don scuba gear and dive in the harbor. It's the only time scuba diving is permitted in the Avalon-adjacent aquatic area, so if that tempts, make plans to be there on Feb. 24, 2024. There's more fresh fun afoot in February with the reopening of the Descanso Beach Club, a scenic and sandy stretch prized for its lovely views, relaxed loungers, and pretty cocktails. But you won't need to wait for February to begin your Avalon idyll; Best of Winter deals are afoot on the island, with midweek savings in full bloom at historic properties like Mt. Ada. There are more great hotels, too, on the participants' list; just check the dates and details.

ALFRESCO AVALON: There've always been places to sit outside and soak up the soft and salty air as you sip something delicious. Flx Biergarten, "the island's first" biergarten, is a recent entry on the sun, sips, and salty air scene, giving visitors and locals the chance to raise some suds right in the heart of town. The name is a nod to the Flxible buses of yore, on-the-move icons of the island. There's more ahead around Catalina Island, with the opening of El Rancho Escondido in February — a "hidden ranch" with oodles of Wrigley Family history — to, oh yes, the Catalina Wine Mixer, which is back on May 31 and June 1, 2024.