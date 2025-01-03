Wing by the spectacular Central Coast for a big birder bash

A CENTRAL COAST SWING-THROUGH... will yield so many glorious gifts. You'll eat some fantastic food, you'll soak in some soft skies, you'll meet some friendly people, and spying an otter, elephant seal, or both? If you keep an eye on the waves, you might just behold one of the superstars of the California shoreline. But birds may be the main focus of your trip, for coming across an assortment of avian beauties is easy, very easy, to do while toodling through Pismo Beach, Morro Bay, Cambria, and the other picturesque communities of the spectacular CenCo. And Central-Coast-ing will become extra birdy from Jan. 16-20 when the Morro Bay Bird Festival flutters into view, drawing experienced birders and those new to the binoc life to the beautiful region.

EVENTS ARE NUMEROUS, so deciding whether you'd like to join a session focused on owls, sketching, the sounds of the bird world, or all of the above is something that should be done before you wing your way to Morro Bay. There are, in fact, over 250 offerings to consider, including "Birding for Beginners" (if this is your first foray into a feathery festival) on the roster. Classes designed for pro birders and easygoing walks are built into the busy and birdful bash, too. Fly by this site, peruse everything that's going down — or "up," rather — and decide how you'll jump into this joyful event. If "connecting with nature" is on your list of 2025 wishes, this is a sweet and scenic jumpstart. Take a beak, er, peek now.

Updated Jan. 3