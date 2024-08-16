‘Lavender Nights' deliver sweet shimmer to this Cherry Valley farm

What to Know Lavender Nights at 123 Farm

Aug. 22 through Oct. 27, Wednesday through Monday

$10 weekdays (adult general); $14 weekends (adult general); other ticketing tiers are available

THAT SUMMER-MEETS-FALL GLOW: The holidays have plenty of merry twinkle while the very warmest months are still sun-bright when evening arrives. It can leave an illumination aficionado wondering just where they can turn for some twinkle as September begins, and during the month of October, too. 123 Farm in Cherry Valley is one such shimmering spot, a place that is known for both its bountiful May-into-July lavender season and, a couple of months later, an event called Lavender Nights. Nope, there won't be strolls through the hip-high lavender blossoms but there will be plenty of atmospheric lights, live music, vendors to shop, and lavender-infused sips and eats. The after-sundown shimmer starts on Aug. 22 and tickets are available for purchase now.

300,000 LIGHTS: The glow that gives the outdoor area such oomph comes from oodles of little lights, making it a favorite spot for lingering, dining, and, photos, too. There are a few things to know before you go — weekend offerings can differ from weeknights, and parking right there can "sell out," so read up on all you need to know. As for the goodies on the lavender-themed menu? They'll cover the savory/sweet gamut, but here's a clue: Past years have featured offerings like Lavender Beef Brisket, Honey Lavender Ice Cream, and Lavender Cheesecake. Again, the annual lavender bloom has now concluded — or, if you want to look to the future, it will return in late spring — so visit the farm for an ethereal, glow-laden evening of stars and lavender-lovely supping.