‘Chest-Deep' Wildflowers Are Blooming in Reds Meadow

By Alysia Gray Painter

Wildflowers and springtime? They're the peanut butter and jelly, or cookies and milk, if you prefer, of our wonderful wilder world come March and April.

That said, many of California's most majestic wildflower displays don't arrive in the calendar's third and fourth month. There are the awesome desert wildflowers of late January and February, while in the mountainous peaks of the Sierra? Blossoms can open well into July.

Some recent visitors to Reds Meadow Valley found pretty proof of this on July 22, with "chest-deep" flowers adding color and cheer to their nature stroll.

If you plan to visit the area, please do check travel advisories and pandemic protocols before setting off.

Also? The summertime shuttle is not running in 2020, the one that departs from the Mammoth Mountain Main Lodge. Making other arrangements as to how you'll reach Reds Meadow and Devils Postpile National Monument is essential.

4 photos
1/4
Dakota Snider/Mammoth Lakes
Tall and vibrant flowers are blooming in the Reds Meadow area.
2/4
Dakota Snider/Mammoth Lakes
The shuttle is not running from the Mammoth Mountain area, so you can drive down. But keep in mind that the road is quite steep and narrow in places. "The road will be open to private vehicles until the lot at top is full (about 100 parking spots), visitors can also walk or bike the access road," says the Mammoth Mountain team.
3/4
Dakota Snider/Mammoth Lakes
You can find campground updates on the Inyo National Forest site.
4/4
Dakota Snider/Mammoth Lakes
Find about safety policies, lodging, recreation, and more at the Reds Meadow site now. And be sure to watch travel policies related to the pandemic before planning your mountain flower-power adventure.

