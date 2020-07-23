‘Chest-Deep' Wildflowers Are Blooming in Reds Meadow

Wildflowers and springtime? They're the peanut butter and jelly, or cookies and milk, if you prefer, of our wonderful wilder world come March and April.

That said, many of California's most majestic wildflower displays don't arrive in the calendar's third and fourth month. There are the awesome desert wildflowers of late January and February, while in the mountainous peaks of the Sierra? Blossoms can open well into July.

Some recent visitors to Reds Meadow Valley found pretty proof of this on July 22, with "chest-deep" flowers adding color and cheer to their nature stroll.

If you plan to visit the area, please do check travel advisories and pandemic protocols before setting off.

Also? The summertime shuttle is not running in 2020, the one that departs from the Mammoth Mountain Main Lodge. Making other arrangements as to how you'll reach Reds Meadow and Devils Postpile National Monument is essential.