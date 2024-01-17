D23 tickets to merry-up March, Disney fans; get the on-sale date and details

What to Know D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event returns in the summer of 2024

Aug. 9-11 at the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center

Tickets go on sale March 26

HOW MUCH DISNEY... is there at a D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event? So much that Disney devotees need the better part of a year to soak in the Disney-big bounty that fills out the three-day Mickey-tacular. This means that the out-sized Anaheim convention typically announces its upcoming dates almost a year out, and tickets go on sale several months before the big event. The announcement for the August 2024 gathering arrived in early September 2023, but another Mando, er, mondo reveal was still to come in January 2024: When people could buy tickets. We won't be Bashful any longer about this Happy news, lest you get Grumpy: You can purchase your entry to the Aug. 9-11 event starting on March 26. You'll want the four months to plan all you'll do at the fan event, which features "(s)hopping, exhibits, panels, and presentations" at the Anaheim Convention Center as well as "marquee shows" at the Honda Center, just a short toodle east on Katella Avenue.

AUG. 9-11... are the 2024 dates, and a host of epic happenings will weave through the wondrous realms of Pixar, Marvel, "Star Wars," and the classic and new worlds of Disney. A Disney+ integration will be in the spotlight at the 2024 to-do, while a new interactive app is also set to garner Buzz, er, buzz. Live music is also a tune-strong touchstone of D23, as are a host of exhibits covering all corners of Disney lore and Disney looking-ahead-dom. The "lore" part is the entertainment company's past while the "looking-ahead-dom" is the future, so count on the surprise announcements and sneak peeks — think movies to theme parks — that are now synonymous with the everything-and-more convention. And we do mean everything-and-more: Chances to shop for intriguing merch, star sightings, and a Mousequerade contest add to the Happiest Convention on Earth atmosphere.

Story updated Jan. 17