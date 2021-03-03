Desert Hikers, Help the Mojave With Every Step

What to Know The Mojave Desert Land Trust is hoping to raise $20,000 by the end of March 2021

The group "... protects the unique living landscapes of the California Deserts"

EVEN IF YOU'RE NOT IN THE MOJAVE, some of the Mojave is likely inside your mind, your heart, and your wider, world-loving imagination. For if you've experienced this epic and arid expanse, it is difficult to ever keep it at a distance, even when you are, in reality, many miles away. Joshua trees sprout inside your daydreams, desert tortoises ramble across the paths of your thoughts, and a Mojave Desert sunrise? It has a way of shining a light on the soul, even years after you've witnessed one. How, though, can you really connect with your favorite desert hikes while not actually on those pathways? By showing your support for the...

MOJAVE DESERT LAND TRUST, which serves for the Golden State's beautiful, cacti-filled, jackrabbit-joyful landscapes on several important fronts. Thinking of going on a hike soon? You can sign up to walk "Miles for MDLT," then fundraise on social media or through email. The MDLT hopes to raise $20,000 by the time March 2021 concludes, and it is already well on its way as the month begins. A Miles for MDLT sticker shall be yours, and a patch, too. As far as a fundraising page? You can track your progress on your own dedicated corner of the internet, making every move you make a move forward for the Mojave.

MEET THE TRUST: "Our service area spans nearly 26 million acres — the entire California portion of the Mojave and Colorado Deserts — about 25% of the state," shared the group on its site. That's a hunk of a huge state, but the trust enthusiastically "... protects the unique living landscapes" that give the Mojave its magnificent character. You can find out more here, desert dreamers, about the group's missions. As for when you'll return to this sublime, scrubby-spectacular, totally unforgettable desert? Keep your eyes on the sunrise, and a future of more Mojave adventuring.