Desert X, the Biennial Outdoor Art Exhibition, Opens

Pondering boundaries, seeking new horizons, going beneath the layers of what we can see to find out more about the past, and honoring how art can transform and uplift us?

The first two Desert X exhibitions pursued an expansive vision of what an "art show" might mean.

Over-sized installations, placed in stark and remote landscapes in some places, challenged viewers to consider not just the piece but the piece's placement, while the quiet and stillness provided true opportunities to contemplate the artist's mission.

The biennial, originally set to return near the start of February 2021, was postponed due to the pandemic. It debuted on its rescheduled opening date of March 12, giving art lovers in and around the Coachella Valley several new pieces to see.

Not familiar with the internationally acclaimed biennial, which is entering its third outing?

Desert X's "... guiding purposes and principles include presenting public exhibitions of art that respond meaningfully to the conditions of desert locations, the environment and indigenous communities; promoting cultural exchange and education programs that foster dialogue and understanding among cultures and communities about shared artistic, historical, and societal issues; and providing an accessible platform for artists from around the world to address ecological, cultural, spiritual, and other existential themes."

The exhibition is free to see and concludes on May 16, 2021. While a number of the pieces are situation in open-air expanses, please observe social distancing and remember a face covering while taking in the art wherever you roam.

There's a helpful app, too, and an online shop.

See a selection of the 2021 works now...