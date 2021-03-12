Desert X, the Biennial Outdoor Art Exhibition, Opens

By Alysia Gray Painter

Pondering boundaries, seeking new horizons, going beneath the layers of what we can see to find out more about the past, and honoring how art can transform and uplift us?

The first two Desert X exhibitions pursued an expansive vision of what an "art show" might mean.

Over-sized installations, placed in stark and remote landscapes in some places, challenged viewers to consider not just the piece but the piece's placement, while the quiet and stillness provided true opportunities to contemplate the artist's mission.

The biennial, originally set to return near the start of February 2021, was postponed due to the pandemic. It debuted on its rescheduled opening date of March 12, giving art lovers in and around the Coachella Valley several new pieces to see.

Not familiar with the internationally acclaimed biennial, which is entering its third outing?

Desert X's "... guiding purposes and principles include presenting public exhibitions of art that respond meaningfully to the conditions of desert locations, the environment and indigenous communities; promoting cultural exchange and education programs that foster dialogue and understanding among cultures and communities about shared artistic, historical, and societal issues; and providing an accessible platform for artists from around the world to address ecological, cultural, spiritual, and other existential themes."

The exhibition is free to see and concludes on May 16, 2021. While a number of the pieces are situation in open-air expanses, please observe social distancing and remember a face covering while taking in the art wherever you roam.

There's a helpful app, too, and an online shop.

See a selection of the 2021 works now...

7 photos
1/7
Lance Gerber/Desert X
Desert X, the free art biennial, will be on view around Palm Springs and the Coachella Valley from March 12 through May 16, 2021. Check hours at specific locations, such as Sunnylands, before visiting.
2/7
Lance Gerber/Desert X
Zahrah Alghamdi
What Lies Behind the Walls
33.964250, -116.484250
Pierson Boulevard between Foxdale Drive and Miracle Hill Road, Desert Hot Springs
On view from sunrise to sunset
Generous support is provided by Ba'a Foundation
3/7
Lance Gerber/Desert X
Nicholas Galanin
Never Forget
33.857694, -116.559111
North of the Palm Springs Visitors Center at Tramway Road
2901 N. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
On view from sunrise to sunset
Additional support by Diane V Allen, Bill and Vicki Hood, The Posner Foundation, Elizabeth Sorensen, Sub Pop Records, Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, PTM Foundation, Peter Blum Gallery, and Steve Nichols.
4/7
Lance Gerber/Desert X
Ghada Amer
Women’s Qualities
33.780361, -116.409583
Sunnylands Center & Gardens
37977 Bob Hope Drive, Rancho Mirage
Check sunnylands.org for opening days and hours.
Generous support is provided by Roswitha Kima Smale.
Additional support by Kai Loebach and Sunnylands Center & Gardens.
5/7
Lance Gerber/Desert X
Vivian Suter
Tamanrasset
33.819167, -116.547389
333 S. Palm Canyon Drive, Palm Springs
On view 24/7
Generous support is provided by Linda Usher and Malcolm Lambe.
Additional support by Hal Hall and the Mistake Room.
6/7
Lance Gerber/Desert X
Eduardo Sarabia
The Passenger
33.775917, -116.368694
Frank Sinatra Drive and Portola Avenue, Palm Desert
On view from sunrise to sunset
Generous support is provided by Minyoung Sohn / Blue Room Investing.
Additional support by the Judelson Family Foundation and Maestro Dobel Tequila.
7/7
Lance Gerber/Desert X
Alicja Kwade
ParaPivot (sempiternal clouds)
33.928083, -116.411889
71690 Channel Run Road Sky Valley, CA 92242
On view everyday 10am – 5pm

Note from Desert X: "Please be aware there is a steep 15 minute walk up to the art installation, to approximately 1700’ elevation."

