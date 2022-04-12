Dine Near the Blossoms of The Flower Fields

PETALS AND PLATES: Sinking your fork into something tempting and tasty while looking at some lovely flowers? This isn't an unusual occurrence, for it isn't all that uncommon to enjoy dinner at a table that boasts a fragrant, straight-from-the-garden centerpiece, or perhaps a rose or two in an elegant vase. But taking a place at a table that is actually surrounded by millions of flowers? As in, ultra-showy specimens that are still rooted in the ground and growing? That's going to be a far more offbeat and memorable moment, especially when the world-famous Flower Fields are involved.

THE CARLSBAD ATTRACTION, which is open each year from March 1 through Mother's Day in May, offers plenty to do and see each day, from the beautiful "blankets" of Giant Tecolote Ranunculuses, to the adorable Sweet Pea Maze, to the snacks for sale, pop-up music presentations, and other photo-ready sights. And sometimes, an especially special event, like the 2022 American Grown Field to Vase Dinner, ups the general air of petal-adjacent pizzazz. The sunset supper is set to take place "among" the blooming wonders of The Flower Fields on Thursday, April 21, meaning you'll dine at a table placed outside, steps from where the famous buds grow.

THE DINNER... has another notable dimension, beyond its incredible location: It's the kick-off to the American Grown Field to Vase Dinner Tour, helmed by Certified American Grown. A centerpiece of the magical meal? Look for an appearance by Mike A. Mellano of Mellano & Company. "Our family is a multi-generational family that immigrated from Italy in 1921 when we started our work in the floral industry," shared Mr. Mellano. "Fast forward to now, we are thrilled to be celebrating and highlighting farms like ourselves to the public through these dinners. It truly is the highlight of my year and a very special evening." A ticket starts at $300, and the dinner is expected to sell out. Eager for more information on the food, setting, and petal-soft magic of the April 21 event? Visit the ticketing site now.