Dine under oversized ‘candy' hearts at that eye-popping palace o' pink, the Madonna Inn

What to Know The Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo

The midcentury roadside hotel is famous for its eye-catching themed rooms

Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steak House often is dressed for major holidays; the Valentine's ornaments complement the restaurant's pink-and-gold tones

MAKE IT PINK, PLEASE: Naming the pinkest place in the Golden State might be a bit of a tricky if tantalizing task. The question may put an especially salmon-esque sunset in your mind, the sort of pink-sky'd show seen from a favorite beach, or perhaps a splay of desert wildflowers, the sorts of blossoms that take on a rosy look against sandy hills and a deep blue sky. But mavens of the Madonna Inn, that midcentury icon found close to the 101 freeway in San Luis Obispo, may politely beg to differ on the hot (pink) topic. The hotel's pink tones are legendary, from the huge blooms seen in the carpet in the main building to the color's frequent cameos in various hotel rooms (which, yes, are all individually themed). And what does this oh-so-pink place do when Valentine's Day is near? You guessed it: Pinks-up the whole wonderland even further, creating a romantic riot of joyful sights and symbols.

OVERSIZED "CANDY" HEARTS — they're not really candy, of course, so don't try to bite them — are now adorning the Alex Madonna Gold Rush Steak House, in addition to large shiny ornaments, sparkly red hearts, and the sorts of gewgaws that may make a person go gooey. It's the eye-catching, ultra-extreme over-the-top-a-tude that fans have come to love about the Madonna Inn's seasonal decorations, and sharing a bottle of something chilled and bubbly with a sweetheart in that space surely must be akin to partying inside a real-life candy dish. And while dining at the dazzling restaurant is a Valentine's Day (or week) tradition for many couples, the hotel has plenty of heartsy treats in the works, from heart-shaped cookies to special cocktails. Check out all of the vivacious Valentine's happenings at the Madonna Inn on this (pink) page.