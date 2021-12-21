Discover Christmas Charms on 123 Farm in Cherry Valley

What to Know Christmas Nights at 123 Farm (at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in Cherry Valley)

Through Jan. 9, Tuesdays through Sundays (closed select days)

$9 adult, $8 senior, $8 military, $8 student, $7 child (6-12), guests ages 5 and under admitted free

SCENT MEMORIES... are strong memories, and if you've called upon 123 Farm at Highland Springs Ranch & Inn in the later part of springtime, you likely have a specific fragrance stored in the fragrance-related files of your mind. It's a lush and purply lavender scent that's probably tucked away in your happy recollections, thanks to the floral fact that 123 Farm is lush with lavender as May and June meet up each year. But other nose-pleasing experiences pop up at the Cherry Valley destination throughout the calendar, including a holiday happening that fills out much of the end of the year, and a bit of January, too. We're merrily rhapsodizing about...

CHRISTMAS NIGHTS... at 123 Farm, a sparkly, under-the-stars event that provides an open-air, ultra-illuminated, nostalgia-nice approach to a season that can become famously hectic as it proceeds. But people who proceed to the verdant location for a few hours of fresh breezes, peeks inside cottage shops, primo snacking, and the 1,000,000-plus lights illuminating the tree-filled property are finding a route out of the hectic-a-tude and into peace, nature, twinkliness, and treats. Oh yes, food is a big part of life at 123 Farm, and visitors can find sourdough pizza, Christmas funnel cake, and, yes, goodies made with the farm's most famous herb, like lavender cheesecake, for sale. Will those add to your scent memories? The distinctive aroma of holiday foods has a knack for doing just that.

SWEETEST OF ALL? Wait, we'd like to pause and rephrase that: Something that is sweet among other the sweet things festooning this memory-making spot? The Christmassy fun will last right through to Jan. 9, 2022, in case the height of the holidays has you in full rush-rush, gotta-bustle mode. Bustle-down, when you can, and make for a festive farm, one that truly reaches full resplendence as the old year ends and the new one begins. It'll only be a few months before it is again a full-on Lavender Land, that Pretty Place o' Purple, but as 2021 bids farewell and 2022 begins, the farm is wearing its yuletide finery.