Disneyland Halloween Sneak Peek: Check Out 2021 Merch

HALFWAY POINTS? They're rather important when you start talking about the lore of Halloween. After all, kids are keenly aware of when they've made it past their neighborhood's halfway point on Halloween night, in terms of how much trick-or-treating is left to go. The phantoms that linger halfway between two worlds receive plenty of spooky attention, through ghost stories and skin-prickly songs, on the 31st of October. And making it #HalfwaytoHalloween? That happens around early May, each and every year, the point on the calendar that says we've got six months before the Hauntingest Night of the Year arrives.

DISNEYLAND AND DISNEY CALIFORNIA ADVENTURE... are famous for their annual Halloween decorations and ghoulish goodies, and, to stoke fans' anticipation for the fall season, the Disney Parks Blog has been making #HalfwaytoHalloween reveals over the past few years. The 2021 sneak peek just happened on May 7, with several pieces of soon-to-come Halloween wearables and accessories haunting the blog, including Haunted Mansion Minnie ears, a jacket sporting the ethereal visage of the Haunted Mansion's Madame Leota, and a Jack Skellington backpack by Loungefly. These not-too-frightful finds will be available at shopDisney.com, Disneyland Resort, and Walt Disney World starting later this spring and in the early part of the summer, which are, yes, even closer to Halloween.

NEED MORE HAUNTED MANSION? You can check out some of the eerie updates that were made to the world-famous haunted abode during Disneyland park's pandemic closure now. Disneyland park and Disney California Adventure reopened on April 30, 2021.