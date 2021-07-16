Disneyland Resort's Beloved Character Dining Is Back

What to Know Anaheim

Minnie & Friends Breakfast opens Aug. 12 at Plaza Inn at Disneyland park

Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast will be available at Storytellers Café at Disney's Grand Californian on July 22 (bookings open July 20)

DISNEYLAND'S COLORFUL CUISINE... is famous the world over, thanks to the quintessential treats (churros, Dole whips, more churros, more Dole whips), the themed settings (enjoying a Blue Bayou Monte Cristo sandwich as Pirates of the Caribbean boats glide by, for example), and opportunites to eat while you watch amazing fireworks spectaculars. But one of the merriest of meals surely has to be the one where Minnie or Mickey or another Disney icon stops by your table for a smile, a photo, and to engage in a bit of playful pantomime. Character dining is what has long drawn many parents with young kids to various restaurants around Disneyland Resort, and anybody else who enjoys a surprise cameo from a beloved figure in a cuisine-cool setting. Now...

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

CHARACTER DINING... is set to return to a few of the eateries around the Anaheim Resort, giving diners the rare chance to eat while interacting with some of the most famous figures seen around the parks. Storytellers Café at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel will offer the Mickey's Tales of Adventure Breakfast beginning on July 22, with reservations opening on July 20, while the Minnie & Friends Breakfast will bring morningtime cheer to Plaza Inn starting on Aug. 12 (no date for making your reservation has been given, but an announcement is due soon). Are you ready to pose for a sweet snapshot with Minnie while you take a break from your plate of pancakes? It's a tableside tradition at The Happiest Place on Earth.

DISNEYLAND RESORT... just made a few other dining reveals, though they don't include character dining, keep in mind. The upstairs dining room at Carthay Circle Restaurant at Disney California Adventure reopens on July 22, with reservations opening on July 20, while The Golden Horseshoe at Disneyland park reopens on July 29 (note that there will only be dining and beverages, and no shows for now). For all the latest, including reservations, hours, and menus, check out the Disneyland dining page now.