Disneyland's Famous Fireworks Will Soon Sparkle Again

By Alysia Gray Painter

Glitter, shimmer, music, twinkle, ooh, and ahh: While fireworks shows have glimmered in locations all over the globe, there is only one Disneyland park, an enchanting, illumination-filled place that has become synonymous with a nightly showstopper of a sparkling sky show.

And while the theme park, along with Disney California Adventure, reopened on April 30, 2021, following a year-plus closure due to the pandemic, that sparkler of a sky show has remained on hold since March 2020.

But it now has a return date, and it just happens to be the firework-iest night of the year: July 4, 2021. The much-anticipated announcement was made on the official Disney Parks Blog on June 15.

The spectacular's merry moniker?

It's Mickey's Mix Magic, a larger-than-life presentation that includes state-of-the-art projections across the façades of several Disneyland buildings, splashy "show lighting and lasers," and a fresh and celebratory tune called "It's a Good Time" (you'll also hear several Disney songs cameo weave through the audio portion of the spectacular).

For a peek at this Mickey-marvelous, Minnie-amazing, Donald-dazzling scene, scroll on now. But this is as important as a firework is bright: You'll need an advance ticket and reservation to visit The Happiest Place on Earth.

5 photos
1/5
"Mickey’s Mix Magic" lights up the night at Disneyland Park with a projection show and fireworks celebrating the one and only Mickey Mouse. The nightly extravaganza creates a family-fun dance party throughout the park with "DJ" Mickey spinning the new celebration song, "It’s a Good Time" along with new, fun takes on favorite Disney songs. Disneyland Resort is located in Anaheim. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
2/5
Several storied structures, including the Candy Palace on Main Street, USA, are featured as backdrops for the highly visual show. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
3/5
The fireworks aren't simply for "oohing" and "aahing" over; Mickey's Mix Magic is also a "family fun dance party." (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
4/5
Even Donald Duck is part of the lively, after-dark happening, which starts to sparkle again on Sunday, July 4. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)
5/5
If you're near "it's a small world," look up: The fireworks and state-of-the-art projections will be visible above and on the classic attraction. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

