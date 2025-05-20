Dressy dogs partied at ‘Puppy Prom,' a Fido formal for rescued animals

Prom season, for many of us, has the fragrance of a rose-filled corsage, the texture of taffeta, and the sound of a hi-fi playing the best dance songs as well as tender ballads, too.
But for a few special revelers, the springtime party, a dressy rite of passage for many teenagers, boasts the scent of kibble and meaty treats, with no dance songs or ballads required.
Still, there is some taffeta, or at least elegant prom-style fabrics to be seen, at the adorable
"Puppy Prom," the annual alumni bash presented by the Helen Woodward Animal Center of Rancho Santa Fe.
"Puppy Prom," which marked its tenth anniversary in 2024, has an especially emotional dimension; the festivity welcomes rescued animal alumni of the center and the families who gave them forever homes.
In fact, the pup-ular party is "FREE to attend for all who support animal rescue, no matter what shelter they hail from," shared the center.
Would you like to attend in 2026? Keep an eye
on this site.
Peek at some of the fancy-dancy outfits, and the precious posing pups, from the 2025 event, which trotted May 18 in San Diego.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Glittery backgrounds are a pretty prom staple, and this pretty pup gamely struck a pose.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center
This was the 11th Annual "Puppy Prom" for the Helen Woodward Animal Center; cats also sometimes attend, sweet.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center
A stylish bow tie always works during prom season.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center
This prom for pups offers free attendance.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Treats, a "Wheel of FURtune" (prizes are part of the fun), and a Make-Your-Own-Mimosa-Bar for the humans are prom perks.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Alumni of the Rancho Santa Fe animal center showed up looking their spiffiest.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Handsome hounds, part of the "graduating class" of the center, regularly return for the many special events offered by the Helen Woodward each year.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center
While "Puppy Prom" is a big spring deal, another well-known event is on the horizon: "PAWmicon" in July, a superhero-themed get-together.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Crowns are a common and cute sight at the prom.
Helen Woodward Animal Center
Helen Woodward Animal Center