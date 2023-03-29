Easter Cheer Is Hippity-Hopping — and How — at the Madonna Inn

What to Know Alex Madonna's Gold Rush Steak House at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo

Reservations are filling up for the eatery's Easter buffet

The hotel restaurant is famous for its festive appearance throughout the year, but holiday decorations provide the bright space with added flair

EASTER EGGS... can be found in all sorts of intriguing locations, if you know where to look. They might be behind a planter in the backyard, or near a watering can on the balcony, or sitting inside a birdhouse. The Big Bunny is quite the clever egg-hider, something that is quite widely known, and finding those hidden gems is part of the holiday's famous fun. Sometimes, though, eggs are prominently displayed, along with other celebratory touchstones, in a place that already feels a bit Easter-like throughout the calendar. We are, of course, hippity-hopping over to the Madonna Inn with this letter of admiration, and the San Luis Obispo landmark's famous Alex Madonna Gold Rush Steak House. The restaurant's bold pink detailing and rosy carpet are things you can see throughout the year but in the springtime, large eggs, rabbits, and oversized flowers up the uplifting atmosphere.

THE HOTEL'S TALENTED TEAM... recently put the finishing touches on the eatery's over-the-top Easter look, which may be enjoyed in the days leading up to Sunday, April 9. But if you do plan on hopping by the snazzy steakery's popular Easter Brunch buffet, you'll want to book your spot faster than a certain bunny can hide his colorful eggs. Call 805-784-2469 for reservations and more information.

Flowers, eggs, and so much pink: It's springtime at the Madonna Inn. (photo: Madonna Inn)

