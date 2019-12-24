Enter the ’20s at a ’20s-Era Avalon Landmark

STANDING ON THE PRECIPICE... of a new decade, while feeling some drama and dash, is where we find ourselves as 2019 makes its final bows and goodbyes. Adding to that drama and dash? We're about the start the '20s, an era that gained a notable amount of its own drama and dash when it transpired a century ago. And while the 2020s will not likely mirror the 1920s in too many respects, we can still enjoy those Golden State landmarks that can trace their historic beginnings to that storied decade. And one of the most storied structures of all? The incredibly grand, oh-so-circular, ocean-adjacent Catalina Casino building on Catalina Island. The famous destination has seen numerous raise-the-roof whoop-di-doos in its time, as befits its 1929 birthday. And the landmark realized by William Wrigley, Jr. still stands today, and it is still whoop-di-doo-ing, too, as it will again on...

TUESDAY, DEC. 31: The beautiful Casino Ballroom will once again be the scene of quite the New Year's Eve Gala Celebration, a fancy festivity that features dancing, bubbly, a buffet dinner, and, oh yes, a midnight balloon drop. What if you could be standing on that fabled dance floor, right when the '20s begin, in perhaps your most flapper-fun ensemble? It isn't a costumed affair, no sir, but rather a dressy one. Still, don't be surprised if you see some sartorial nods to the decade when it all began for the world-renowned Avalon icon. Ready to Lindy Hop your way to a ticket to this long-running NYE shindig? Find information here.

AND KEEP IN MIND... that, yes, you'll need to find your way to the enchanted isle, and home again, tempting though it is to stay there through this next run of the '20s.