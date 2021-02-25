Every Day Is Clam Chowder Day in Ventura Harbor Village

What to Know National Clam Chowder Day is Feb. 25

Ventura Harbor Village is home to nine chowder-serving restaurants

You could win a free bowl of chowder from a local favorite

CLAM CHOWDER, to many chowderists, is practically a magic foodstuff. For sure, you don't wave a wand over it (waving your spoon will do just fine), and it served in several restaurants (so there's no need to summon a bowl via a seafood-ensorcelled spell). But consider that this special stew, unlike many bowl-based foods, has a knack for staying warm, even if you take your time savoring it. It's that thick creaminess that keeps the chowder at the bottom of your bowl so toasty, the same creaminess that complements the clams' chewy brininess. And come the wintertime? We pay appetizing homage to clam chowder's many gifts via National Clam Chowder Day, which adds bite to the 25th of February each year.

VENTURA HARBOR VILLAGE... is shining a warm beam on the warm dish on Feb. 25 by putting nine of its chowder-making eateries in the spotlight. Andria's Seafood Restaurant & Market, Brophy Bros. Clam Bar & Restaurant, and Harbor Cove Cafe are just three of the recommended places, so jot those down, and these flavorful favorites, in preparation for your next trip to the ocean-close hamlet. And might you win a free bowl of clam chowder from a Ventura Harbor Village eatery when you visit? You might. Follow Ventura Harbor Village on Instagram and "(t)ag all of your chowder loving, foodie friends!" by the end of February 2021. The rules? Dip your spoon into this page now for more info.