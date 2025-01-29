Midcentury marvels shine during ‘Modernism Week' in Palm Springs

What to Know Modernism Week's 20th Anniversary

Palm Springs

Feb. 13-23, 2025

Tours, talks, parties, music events, and more are on the schedule; happenings can sell out, so book your ticket before you go

Events are priced in an a la carte fashion, so you choose what you'd like to do

MIDCENTURY DESIGN? The optimistically imagined roofline swoops, the sizable glass walls, that indoor-outdoor flair, and ultra-airy main rooms can be found in spots around the globe, it is true. But it is also true that if you want to go to where midcentury lives, you're going to make a joyful journey to Palm Springs, the style's most prominent and permanent address. The desert destination is where midcentury mavens land each February and October, all to savor the on-the-roll architecture tours, stylish cocktail hours, music-centered soirées, and scintillating talks of Modernism Week. And if you're going to plan a lengthier dip into all things midcentury, you'll want to try out the longer February festivities, which unfurl, grandly, over an impressive 11 days.

FEB. 13-23... are the 2025 dates, and there are dozens of retro-fied, get-dressy, throwback-y events to choose from. You'll want to purchase your tickets before turning your vintage convertible in the direction of the land o' pools and sunshine; some events sell out. Even if you miss the merry must-do you had your midcentury-loving heart set upon, there are other gems to ponder: The Lautner Compound Twilight Reception and Tour, a tribute to Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, and a tribute to the fashions of Elvis Presley. There's also a cocktail party devoted to the timeless music, amusing antics, and zany awesomeness of The Monkees.

SEE YOU UNDER THE SUN: For everything in the bright air at this popular style spectacular — it turns 20 in 2025, by the by — you'll want to dance over to this site for tickets and information.