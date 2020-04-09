Find a ‘Rey’ of Sunshine via See Monterey’s Virtual Tips

SOAKING IN A SUNSET? Staring at a cypress? Mooning over the magic carpet, strolling Old Fisherman's Wharf, keeping it cool along Cannery Row, or making your ways to some of the softest and rolling-est hills in all of California? If you're not in Monterey, and you want to be in Monterey, the missing of Monterey tends to be real and deeply felt. And for people who dig the peninsula, those feelings are keen right now, as we mindfully keep close to home as a way to curb the grown of COVID-19. So we dream of days down the road, when making for Monterey is a possibility, and we find ways to connect with the beauty and spirit of the region.

SEE MONTEREY, the come-visit arm of the area, wants to help Monterey mavens find peace and pretty views during this stay-at-home time. And to help us? There's a whole Virtual Relaxation page, one that gives us a 'rey of sunshine. The go-to hub o' happiness has links to mindful practices in Carmel-by-the-Sea, "medit-oceans" at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, online sessions from the Monterey Bay Meditation Studio, an Esalen Institute podcast, and playlists that find their uplifting inspiration in the area. If you need a slice of Carmel-cool, Monterey playfulness, all while hanging out in your den, visit the page now, and bask in some of the vibes flowing from one of the Golden State's sweetest spots now.