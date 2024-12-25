Nature

Stride into 2025 on a ‘First Day Hike' at a California State Park

The Jan. 1 events happen around the nation and beyond; suit up and find your airy adventure.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Maria Fuchs

GREET JANUARY WITH JOY: There are so many merry and quirky and tightly held traditions associated with the first day of the year, from the foods we eat, the friends we meet, the poems we read, and the songs we sing. And if you're discussing an escapade in an epic expanse, the sort of tree-packed, super-beachy, majorly leafy, and/or ultra-mountainous place that is absolutely wild with outdoorsy oomph? Then you might just be talking about a First Day Hike, a get-out-and-breathe happening slips into its sneakers just a few hours into the new year.

FIRST DAY HIKES... happen across the country, and beyond, in all sorts of nature-centered spots, but if you'd like to join an uplifting outing with other explorers, you'll want to check out the offerings helmed by the California State Parks crew. The parks team have long been at the feel-good forefront of First Day Hikes, presenting a bevy of Jan. 1 events with a variety of scenic, stretch-a-leg pleasures. You'll have "a seasoned guide" with you, and the opportunity to save "the beautiful natural and cultural resources" found within California's wilder treasures.

THE 2025 EVENTS... include an afternoon hike at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, a morning trek at Mountain Diablo State Park, and a lengthy and lovely look-around at Chino Hills State Park, one that runs for over five miles. The full list is here, along with start times and hike lengths. All of the details, including entry information, safety tips, and the "I was there" hashtags, are on this site.

