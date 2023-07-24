First-ever event: Experience the ethereal as the sun rises on ‘Sensorio'

What to Know "Sunrise at Sensorio"

Sunday, Sept. 24; 4:30 to 7:30 a.m.

$40 general; $22 child's admission

A CERTAIN SHIMMERING INSTALLATION... has been bewitching Central Coast visitors for a few years now through a magical mixture of light, nature, sky, and artistic inspiration. That ethereal combination begins to come alive around sunset, just as colorful carpets of light begin to work some illuminated magic. And while there've been hundreds of nights and thousands of visitors who've beheld the undulating evening beauty of "Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio" since its 2019 debut, there's never been an event scheduled at dawn. This, of course, makes sense at first glance; people do tend to be perkier at 5 p.m. than at 5 a.m., on the whole. But the early morning has its own magic, and watching as the tiny twinkles that prettily pixelate the massive outdoor installation start to sparkle just before the sun rises seems to be an intoxicating idea. It is a notion that is as enchanting as pondering the gorgeous globes that glow just after the sun bids its daily farewell.

"SUNRISE AT SENSORIO"... is your chance to delight in this airy installation a half-day before — or a half-day after, if you prefer — the traditional time when people typically arrive to witness artist Bruce Munro's acclaimed alfresco piece. A sunrise celebration is a first for the long-running event, and will likely attract both ardent "Sensorio" fans as well as early-day enthusiasts, those devotees with a special connection to the dawn. It all begins at 4:30 a.m. and wraps by 7:30 in the morning, meaning you can go to breakfast in Paso Robles and discuss the uplifting outing with those who've accompanied you on the unusual adventure. An adult ticket is $40 and a child's admission is $22. It's a fresh way to connect with the fanciful "Field of Lights," savoring the brightening of the eastern sky and the return of the sun. Tickets for Sunrise at Sensorio are available through the site.

Photo: An evening look at "Sensorio" in Paso Robles.