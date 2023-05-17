Float Above Vineyards at the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

What to Know May 19-21, 2023

$60-$200 general admission; parking is additional

Balloon rides begin at $300

BALLOONS ON THE MOVE: So you've drifted above a verdant valley while standing inside a wicker gondola? A gondola held aloft by the colorful envelope — or balloon, if you please — just above your head? Then you know that a gentle wind can take you in almost any direction, instantly giving you fresh views of new lakes, streams, vineyards, and mountains. Likewise, a famous balloon-centered festival can also move, and looking for it in the place you thought it might be might leave you searching. But fans won't have to search too far to find the Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival on the calendar: It takes place near the middle of May. True, many lovers of the alfresco affair have come to think of it as an early June gathering, but you won't want to wait if you'd like to attend: It's set to float, and raise a glass, and sup on splendid snacks, too, from May 19 through 21, 2023.

BALLOON RIDES, especially those that lift off near or just after dawn, are popular choices, so if this tempts you'll want to sign up soon (they're an additional fee and aren't included with admission). Morning balloon tethers are also an uplifting option, as are the illuminated balloon glows (yep, those are a post-sunset sensation). As for the concert scene? Attendees will find two rocking, tune-strong stages adorning the festival grounds with REO Speedwagon, Brad Paisley, and Scotty McCreery serving as the headliners. Beer and wine tastings remain popular must-dos at the fest, with several regional spots expected to line up the bottles (Coyote Oaks Winery, Ramona Ranch, and Stone Church Brewing will all participate). By the by, this decades-spanning tradition began 40 years ago, in 1983, making the 2023 party especially celebratory. Cheers to you, Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival, and here's to 40 more!