Jewel-like ‘giant insects' are fluttering for The Flower Fields

What to Know "Glass in Flight," a traveling exhibit created by artist Alex Heveri, will be on view at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in 2025

Three dozen "giant insects," including bees and butterflies made from colorful glass, will dot the Carlsbad attraction

The attraction is synonymous with the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus flowers each spring

The season runs from March 1 through Mother's Day each year

BUZZY BEAUTIES? Flowers are famous for attracting little winged things, but a less common sight is when sizable buzzers buzz by a blooming hillside. Like really sizable, the sorts of bugs not seen in the real world but, rather, in art, fiction, and perhaps the occasional B-movie. Sometimes, however, art and real life have a charming way of meeting up: Tucson-based artist Alex Heveri has created a sunny "swarm" of light-catching artworks dubbed "Glass in Flight," a traveling installation that will alight, with all of the gentle majesty of a bee on a petal, at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch in 2025.

Alex Heveri's "Glass in Flight" sculptures will be on view during the 2025 season at The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch.

IT'S A BEE-AUTIFUL LOCATION... for the oversized artworks to "flutter by," as the attraction is home to over 70,000,000 Giant Tecolote Ranunculus blossoms each season, as well as several garden-inspired activities and events. The glass that's elegantly employed in the bodies of these joyful creations? It's a stunning and saturated Dalle de Verre glass. Bees will have their moment in the sun, as mentioned, and butterflies, too, as well as beetles and dragonflies. The alfresco art will be a lovely limited-time addition to the destination, which is known for attracting shutterbugs as well as those visitors who love to strike a playful and pretty pose in the eye-catching location.