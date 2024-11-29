Visit The Flower Fields ‘Anytime' with a special ticket, ‘even on sold-out days'

What to Know The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Village

Open March 1-Mother's Day every year

The attraction is known for its brilliant Giant Tecolote Ranunculus bloom

A Black Friday sale is giving fans the chance to purchase a “one time use” Anytime Ticket; the ticket is even usable on sold-out days

$39 adult, $37 senior; $29 child

FESTIVE FLOWERS? They're a common and colorful sight around the holidays. We love the vibrant poinsettias that grace windows, the paperwhites found in seasonal bouquets, and all of the seasonal amaryllis bulbs, too. So growing rhapsodic over The Flower Fields, that Carlsbad wonderland of Giant Tecolote Ranunculus magic? It is easy to do this time of year, even though it will be months before the attraction's short-but-sweet season begins. The petal-perfect place is open each year from March 1 through Mother's Day, though the middle of April can buzz with visitors when the attraction's much-anticipated "peak bloom" commences. And that busy buzz can lead to sold-out dates, meaning those fans who'd love to see the fabulous flowers at their most spectacular point may miss the big show.

BUT WAIT: The Flower Fields does offer an Anytime Ticket, which is good for entry on any single day during the attraction's 2025 run. And here's something that smells as sweet as the perfect springtime bud: There's a Black Friday sale happening on the popular tickets, giving fans of the destination the enticing opportunity to secure one of the popular tickets. No reservation is needed when you hold an Anytime Ticket, another perk, but the perks associated with this ticket don't end there: You'll also enjoy a wagon ride as part of your Anytime admission. For all of the details and must-knows, visit The Flower Fields now. And, you bet: This is offer has a short window, much like a spectacular springtime bloom. Act fast, flower lovers.