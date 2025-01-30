The season's first ranunculus flower has popped at this Carlsbad attraction

MILLIONS OF BEAUTIFUL BLOSSOMS — past seasons have seen over 70,000,000 in one gorgeous go — grace the hillsides of The Flower Fields each year. Well, "each year" isn't quite correct, so let's put petal, er, pedal to the metal and make things fully accurate: The Flower Fields are open from March 1 through Mother's Day, and during that petite but potent stretch a bounty of blooms wow thousands of visitors. The flower in the spotlight at this storied spot is the Giant Tecolote Ranunculus, a plump, petal-plush wonder known for its brilliant and rich hue. But before March 1, the ranunculus flowers do begin to pop, pop, pop, with the fabled first flower generally arriving more than a month before Opening Day. And the first flower did bloom Jan. 17, a specimen as yellow and bright as sunshine.

TICKETS ARE ON SALE... for The Flower Fields, a place that can hum with visitors on weekends, holidays, and around the second or third week of April, which is usually when peak bloom occurs. But there are several springful diversions at the attraction to consider after you spend time among the millions of ranunculus flowers; live music, yoga sessions, rides on a tractor wagon, the fragrant Sweet Pea Maze, flower crown workshops, and other uplifting activities are on the schedule. And artist Alex Heveri's "Glass in Flight" sculptures, which feature oversized dragonflies, butterflies, and other wing-rocking critters, will dot the fields.

A COLOR-DRENCHED ADVENTURE: "This is going to be the most colorful season at The Flower Fields to date," says Fred Clarke, General Managers of The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch. "We can't wait to see the faces of our guests as they take in the sight of Alex Heveri's life-like, giant sculptures set against the natural beauty of The Flower Fields." Dates, details, and all of the effervescent events may be fluttered by, like a butterfly, on this site.