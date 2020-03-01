Foodies, Follow Santa Barbara’s New Julia Child Map

HOW TO SPEND THE DAY WITH JULIA? As in, the great Julia Child, an icon who changed the course of home cooking, entertaining, and the domestic arts through her charisma-packed cookbooks and unforgettable television appearances? It isn't difficult to reconnect with your devotion to Ms. Child, who was born in Pasadena, lived in France for a good length of time, and eventually made Santa Barbara her home. The gifted culinary artist did, after all, pen "Mastering the Art of French Cooking," a book that has been a staple of many kitchen cupboards since its 1961 debut. It's a temptation-filled tome that still serves as a portal for people who want to know more about how Ms. Child chopped, chose vegetables, and cheerfully created edible masterpieces, even when those masterpieces went a bit awry (something she was always good-humored about).

SANTA BARBARA... will honor the marvelous memory of one of its best-loved residents during the Santa Barbara Culinary Experience, a three-day weekend of great meals, chef cameos, and eat-ready adventures around town (and beyond). The weekend, which raises the forks and spoons from March 13-15, 2020, will include a "Julia Child-inspired dinner" at San Ysidro Ranch, a tour of a farmers market, and a paella class. But one of the most splendid centerpieces of the foodie-fabulous weekend is also one of the freest: It's a new and totally complimentary Julia Child Map, which details some of her go-to dining spots around the American Riviera. For sure, In-N-Out made the map, as did world-famous tacos of La Super Rica Taqueria.

EAGER TO JOIN THE EXPERIENCE? Here's something lovely: The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts is a partner. Learn more now about the gather of chefs, cooks, and those who dig digging in, and, of course, that pay-nothing Julia Child Map, too.