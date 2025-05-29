Giant, gentle-hearted ‘Trolls' have been spied among the redwoods

What to Know "TROLLS: Save the Humans"

Filoli Historic House & Garden in Woodside

June 7-Nov. 10, 2025

Six of Danish artist Thomas Dambo's sizable sculptures will be on view

$36 weekday general adult admission; other ticketing tiers are available

Find the Trolls along a mile-long trail in the property's Natural Lands area

There are over 101 "TROLLS" in ethereal existence, with the figures popping up in gardens and other locations around the planet

BRIDGES AROUND THE BAY AREA? They're pretty plentiful, though coming across a classic bridge troll next to any of the region's famous spans, the sort of fanciful fellow you might encounter in a fairy tale, isn't all that easy. Still, there is a troll-laden location that's not too far from the hub and the bub of San Mateo, Palo Alto, and the bustling burgs ringing San Francisco Bay: Filoli Historic House & Garden. That Filoli will serve as a multi-month stop for a band of handsome trolls shouldn't surprise anyone who knows about the lovely redwoods filling the sylvan spot, for these storybook icons do adore a peaceful life among the trees. But you don't dally if you're interested in spying six of Danish artist Thomas Dambo's uplifting sculptures, for "TROLLS: Save the Humans" will be on view for around five months.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

THE CHARISTMATIC CHARACTERS... all boast names, quirks, and personalities — introverted Rosa Sunfinger is passionate for green things while Ibbi Pip is fond of critters — and a powerful presence, one that speaks to planetary love, ecology concerns, a devotion to the wilderness, and peaceful pursuits. This isn't the first time that the Trolls have called upon California, as fans of South Coast Botanic Garden in Palos Verdes Peninsula will know (a few figures visited the scenic spread several months back). There's also a newer Troll named Lulu holding colorful court at the California Nature Art Museum in Solvang, a fittingly charming place for a Troll to make a happy home. Now a visit to Filoli from June 7 through Nov. 10 will give fans of Mr. Dambo an opportunity to admire the whimsical sculptures in the redwoods.

STORYBOOK MEETS SUSTAINABILITY: "At Filoli, our focus is to connect people to the magic of nature," adds Kara Newport, President & CEO of Filoli. "These gentle giants invite everyone to explore and interact with nature. Thomas Dambo's 'TROLLS' remind us that creativity and sustainability go hand in hand. It is a new opportunity for visitors, especially families, to find new adventures at Filoli." To behold these beautiful behemoths among the redwoods, secure your Filoli admission now to the treefully inspiring display.