Go Trick-or-Treating Underground in Fresno

What to Know Forestiere Underground Gardens in Fresno

Friday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m. (first come, first served)

$5 at the door; some of the attraction's rooms will be decorated and open to trick-or-treaters

A SUBTERRANEAN WONDERLAND: Finding that totally novel Halloween event? You might call upon a haunted house that is new to you, or drive through a different neighborhood, all to see the eeky lawn decorations, or change up your costumes, going as a family of superheroes rather than a family of wizards (or vice versa). Of course, you could always find a fresh way to go trick-or-treating, by visiting a place that offers a unique adventure. And whatever time of year it is, Forestiere Underground Gardens in Fresno is utterly unique, thanks to its stunning sunken setting. The "Underground" part of the name is a big hint as to what gem is all about, but this below-your-feet fantasia truly has to be experienced.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

INSPIRING HISTORY: "In the early 1900s, Sicilian immigrant, citrus grower and visionary Baldassare Forestiere began turning what was useless farmland into a vast network of rooms, tunnels and courtyards," areas that made for a sublime and cool "...subterranean escape from the sweltering Central Valley summer heat," shares the destination on its site. And taking time to roam those rooms, and admire those perfectly realized courtyards? It's always a treat, whatever month it might be. But a different assortment of treats is the star on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, when trick-or-treating arrives at this unusual and beautiful Golden State treasure, all to give families a sweet and subterranean-centered story they'll likely talk about for some years to come.

THE HOURS? It all happens from 4 to 8 p.m. on October's final Friday, and arriving early is best, as it is "first come, first served." The cost? It's $5 at the door, per person. Attendees will have a chance to visit some of the rooms, which will be wearing Halloween finery, and collect goodies as they go. As for food and sips? Bites and beverages will be for sale, along with "handcrafted items at our artisan marketplace." For all of the info on this offbeat way to whimsically greet the hauntingest holiday, a couple of nights before it officially arrives, visit the Forestiere Underground Gardens site now.