Goleta's Lemon Lark to Add Tartness to the Start of Fall

What to Know Goleta Lemon Festival

Sept. 24 and 25; Girsh Park in Goleta

Free admission and parking

SHARP, TART, LEMONY, LOVELY: Describing almost any fruit you encounter often is quite easy. A perfect pear may be deemed "juicy," a cherry is "sweet," and an orange? "Zesty" is an apt and appetizing way to sum up the experience of eating just-peeled citrus. But the lemon stands along, or perhaps rolls along, if that is your preference. It's a zingy, sour, sunshiny, and bright icon of the produce aisle, a favorite that can enhance both desserts (yep, we're of course thinking of lemon bars) and heartier fare (a thin slice nicely complements a salmon filet). The lemon, in short, has a lot going on, so it makes sense that there are numerous lemon-centered celebrations around the Golden State (a nickname that fits perfectly, seeing as how many lemons are grown in California). And one of the biggest of the bunch? It's the...

GOLETA LEMON FESTIVAL: This tart 'n tasty celebration is ready for its flavorful return over September's final weekend, and all of the activities and events that pop up along the way. The chance to eat pies? That's part of the sweet-sour-sublime scene, as are opportunities to snack on a line-up of lemon-fun foodstuffs. But the festivity has some non-lemon happenings, including a display of classic cars, rides, miniature golf, Safety Street, and an obstacle course. Entering this brightly flavored bash? It's free, as is parking. The dates? Oh delicious: It's all squeezing out a bit of summery sweetness, to get the first days of fall off to a lovely and lemony start, on Sept. 24 and 25, 2022.