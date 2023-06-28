Grape adventures: California wineries brim with alfresco experiences

What to Know Take a "scenic educational hike" through Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma

An ATV Experience is rolling at Hahn Family Estate in the Santa Lucia Highlands

Wrights Station Winery is a sweet spot for tours and tastings in the Santa Cruz Mountains

SUMMER IS IN SUNNY SWING, which means adventurers enamored of airy experiences, vivacious vistas, and all sorts of sip-worthy stops are looking for lovely locations to explore. California, the Land o' Lovely Locations, has just about everything — scratch that, it truly does have everything, not "about" about it — including a bevy of vineyards and wineries that offer visitors more to do beyond traditional tastings. True, at harvest time, which will showily sprout again in just a couple of months, vineyard guests can often take a role (and there are the colorful grape stomps, a rarer but memorable activity). But summer is ripe for hikes, tours, and more ways to get acquainted with a spectacular spot, the sort of place that will soon be heavy with gorgeous grapes.

VINEYARD HIKE: If you like spying vines twisting in the distance but long to take a closer look the special event on July 15 at Chalk Hill Estate Vineyards and Winery in Sonoma will give you that more grape-adjacent experience. Vineyard Manager Brian Malone will be at the lead of the "scenic, educational hike," a walk that will include a coursed lunch at the conclusion. Eager to attend? Get info and secure your place here. Other offbeat outings are flowering around the Golden State's wine countries during the coming months, including an ATV Experience at Hahn Family Estate in the Santa Lucia Highlands (the promise of ocean breezes is a tempting feature, as is the chance to taste wine). If you're visiting Wrights Station Winery in the Santa Cruz Mountains on a Saturday through November? Check out their Vineyard Tour and Tasting, which includes a closer look at the six-acre property (as well as, yes, tastings along the way). And if you plan to traipse around the terrific Tri-Valley near Livermore? Activities, from bike rides to traditional winery tours, await.

EAGER FOR MORE SUN + VINE TIMES? Discover California Wines is a sublime source for information, tour ideas, and more ways to get acquainted, alfresco-ly, with the great grape growers of your next destination (or the ones closest to where you live).