Happy 10th Anniversary to the ‘Catalina Wine Mixer,' a film-inspired festivity

YOU'RE A QUOTE DROPPER, for sure, because our day-to-day lives have a predictable knack for serving up all sorts of scenarios that can only be described in movie terms. You'll go back to your favorite flicks for your favorite quips, time and again, but the truth of it is this: There aren't that many real-world situations that are totally quote-worthy. But sometimes, on rare and happy occasion, there is an actual event that arose because of one highly quotable movie. We are, of course, tipping our captain's hat in the direction of the "Catalina Wine Mixer," which was first seen on-screen in the snappy 2008 comedy "Step Brothers" and then, a few years later, on Catalina Island, a place that joyfully embraced its role in the film.

THE SPRINGTIME SIP-TACULAR... still pays tribute to its "Step Brothers" origins — the movie, which stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly, screens on the first night of the event at the Avalon Theatre — and its breezy, beachy mood. The 2025 event is marking 10 years of the real-life mixer, which will take place May 31 at Descanso Beach Club (May 30 is devoted to the film screening and a reception). Sunny music, small-but-substantial bites, and other unknot-those-shoulders sights and sounds will flow at the ocean-side soirée. Will it be a bit too warm for your "Step Brothers"-style argyle sweater vest and favorite khaki trousers on the last day of May? You'll need to be the judge of that, of course, and of course many attendees choose nautical attire.

10 YEARS OF MERRYMAKING: "We're beyond excited to celebrate a decade of the 'Catalina Wine Mixer,' a hallmark event that has become synonymous with Catalina Island," said Hunter Rusack, Chief Operating Officer, Catalina Island Company. "This year's event is set to be the biggest yet, bringing together wine enthusiasts and music lovers for an unforgettable experience." Set sail for this site, where tickets, details, and other good vibes are good-vibing; don't forget you'll need to research passage to the island and a stay-over spot, too, if you hope to go nite-nite in Avalon (even if bunk beds, a la "Step Brothers," are not available).