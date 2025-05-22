Palm Desert

Here's a proposal: Take a romantic boat trip at this desert resort

The charming boats are a quaint staple of the JW Marriott Desert Springs; now a new package has love in mind.

By Alysia Gray Painter

JW Marriott Desert Springs

What to Know

  • "Sailing Into Love" Proposal Package
  • JW Marriott Desert Springs
  • The package starts at $500
  • Couples will enjoy a "private boat charter" from the lobby to the outside of the resort to a spot with a "Marry Me" sign; Champagne or sparkling cider, and a few gourmet goodies, add to the flavor
  • Daily boat tours are available, no package required, at the resort; there are also special trips over Father's Day Weekend

A BOAT FULL OF LOVE: When we think of stepping aboard a cozy vessel, the kind of floating conveyance that may take us somewhere enchanting, our thoughts alight on the ocean, or perhaps a lake, or even a river. But visitors who've called upon the capacious and cool lobby at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa know that a special fleet of awning-adorable boats call the hotel their home port. The location, Palm Desert, may not instantly summon the image of a boat to mind, but this charming line-up of property-roaming boats is synonymous with the spacious stay-over spot. Boat tours, available for a fee, are a popular offering, but now there's a tender twist on the offbeat desert outing: an opportunity to propose to your amour in memorable style.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"SAILING INTO LOVE"... is the name of the recently announced proposal package at the hotel, and the details of the $500+ experience are glowing like so many light bulbs in a "Marry Me" sign. In fact, the large letter line-up is a sweet and central sight of the adventure, as well as the chance to enjoy a "private boat charter" as well as Champagne or sparkling cider and tasty tidbits. There are some add-ons available for various fees, if you like — think flowers and additional gourmet goodies — and you'll need to let the hotel know at least a day ahead of time if you'd like to book the package. Oh yes: You may spy beloved black swans and koi fish along the way. If you're simply looking for a boat tour for your bestie, family, or something different for Dad on Father's Day, this page is your "all aboard"; check out all you need to know.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Palm DesertTravelHotels and resorts
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us