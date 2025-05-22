Here's a proposal: Take a romantic boat trip at this desert resort

What to Know "Sailing Into Love" Proposal Package

JW Marriott Desert Springs

The package starts at $500

Couples will enjoy a "private boat charter" from the lobby to the outside of the resort to a spot with a "Marry Me" sign; Champagne or sparkling cider, and a few gourmet goodies, add to the flavor

Daily boat tours are available, no package required, at the resort; there are also special trips over Father's Day Weekend

A BOAT FULL OF LOVE: When we think of stepping aboard a cozy vessel, the kind of floating conveyance that may take us somewhere enchanting, our thoughts alight on the ocean, or perhaps a lake, or even a river. But visitors who've called upon the capacious and cool lobby at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa know that a special fleet of awning-adorable boats call the hotel their home port. The location, Palm Desert, may not instantly summon the image of a boat to mind, but this charming line-up of property-roaming boats is synonymous with the spacious stay-over spot. Boat tours, available for a fee, are a popular offering, but now there's a tender twist on the offbeat desert outing: an opportunity to propose to your amour in memorable style.

"SAILING INTO LOVE"... is the name of the recently announced proposal package at the hotel, and the details of the $500+ experience are glowing like so many light bulbs in a "Marry Me" sign. In fact, the large letter line-up is a sweet and central sight of the adventure, as well as the chance to enjoy a "private boat charter" as well as Champagne or sparkling cider and tasty tidbits. There are some add-ons available for various fees, if you like — think flowers and additional gourmet goodies — and you'll need to let the hotel know at least a day ahead of time if you'd like to book the package. Oh yes: You may spy beloved black swans and koi fish along the way. If you're simply looking for a boat tour for your bestie, family, or something different for Dad on Father's Day, this page is your "all aboard"; check out all you need to know.